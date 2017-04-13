The YMCA of Greater Louisville is moving forward with plans to build a new facility in West Louisville.

Officials announced Thursday plans for a new 62,000-square-foot building at the corner of Broadway and 18th Street.

Plans for a West Louisville YMCA have been in the works for years, and now officials say the project has gained new momentum. Norton Healthcare, Republic Bank & Trust, ProRehab Physical Therapy, and Family and Children’s Place have all signed on as collaborating partners, according to a news release.

Take a look at the new YMCA coming to West Louisville. #ymcawestlou pic.twitter.com/HWsQIwCHuo — YMCA Louisville (@YMCALouisville) April 13, 2017

Steve Tarver, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville, said having a facility in the West End would help the organization better serve residents there.

“Although the YMCA is not considered a newcomer to the neighborhood, this new building and community resource will bring us closer to the communities we serve,” said Tarver via the release. “Our vision is to create community-integrated health through the lens of health equity, in alignment with the Y’s overall mission.

“Our commitment to West Louisville is cemented by our ability to collaborate with these partners who each bring vital, much needed resources to this area.”

Officials say the $28 million investment will help extend the Y’s mission into the Park Hill, Russell and California neighborhoods, as well as other communities in West Louisville. They anticipate adding a half-million dollars of new payroll per year to the area.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

The project was originally announced 2011. Altria/Phillip Morris USA then donated the land to the Y, valued at $1 million. A former tobacco warehouse was razed to make way for the new building. The old warehouse was vacant for more than 10 years.