The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has found mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus in three Louisville ZIP codes: 40212, 40213, and 40214, according to a news release.

No cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville this year in humans, but last year there was one case. In 2016, there were two cases where humans contracted West Nile; one of them died.

People over age 60 are most at risk. In most instances, people infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. But less than one percent of those infected develop a neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

The department is advising people while outside to use insect repellent and to wear long-sleeves and long-pants from dusk to dawn. The city also says to empty any standing water pools around your home, including flower pots, gutters and pet water dishes.