The hosts of WFPL’s Strange Fruit will host a Conversation with #BlackArtMatters artists this Friday at the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany.

Fahamu Pecou, Scherazade Tillet and Stephen Flemister, whose work appears in the Carnegie Center’s #BlackArtMatters exhibit, will talk to WFPL’s Jaison Gardner and Kaila Story about ideas of public and private identities, and how current events inform their work.

This free event will last from 6:30-8 p.m. and will include a reception with the artists.