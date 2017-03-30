Arts and Culture News About WFPL Strange Fruit
March 30, 2017

“Night Catches Us”
Fahamu Pecou
60×48 inches
Acrylic, enamel, spray paint
and gold leaf on canvas

The hosts of WFPL’s Strange Fruit will host a Conversation with #BlackArtMatters artists this Friday at the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany.

Fahamu Pecou, Scherazade Tillet and Stephen Flemister, whose work appears in the Carnegie Center’s #BlackArtMatters exhibit, will talk to WFPL’s Jaison Gardner and Kaila Story about ideas of public and private identities, and how current events inform their work.

This free event will last from 6:30-8 p.m. and will include a reception with the artists.

 

Laura Ellis
By Laura Ellis @funambulator
Laura is the producer of Strange Fruit, a weekly talk show focusing on race and gender, and produces other news & feature programming.