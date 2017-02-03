Education
February 3, 2017

When Kentucky lawmakers return to the Capitol next week, they’ll consider legislation to allow charter schools in the commonwealth for the first time.

This week, WFPL News has been taking a look at the issue from all sides and Friday during a news special, we continued the discussion.

Joining us in the studio were Gay Adelman, co-founder of Save Our Schools Kentucky, which advocates against charters, and Pastor Jerry Stephenson from the Midwest Church of Christ in West Louisville, who’s among the leaders of a grassroots movement to bring charters to Louisville.

They spoke with Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau chief Ryland Barton, and WFPL’s Rick Howlett. Listen to the special in the player above.