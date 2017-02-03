When Kentucky lawmakers return to the Capitol next week, they’ll consider legislation to allow charter schools in the commonwealth for the first time.

This week, WFPL News has been taking a look at the issue from all sides and Friday during a news special, we continued the discussion.

Joining us in the studio were Gay Adelman, co-founder of Save Our Schools Kentucky, which advocates against charters, and Pastor Jerry Stephenson from the Midwest Church of Christ in West Louisville, who’s among the leaders of a grassroots movement to bring charters to Louisville.

They spoke with Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau chief Ryland Barton, and WFPL’s Rick Howlett. Listen to the special in the player above.