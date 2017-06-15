Louisville Public Media has won a national Kaleidoscope Award for our 2016 documentary on Southside, our city’s most diverse neighborhood.

The award, given by the Radio Television Digital News Association, highlights work that “demonstrates journalistic excellence in covering issues of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity in the community it serves.”

The award-winning piece, “In A City Of Neighborhoods, Which Is Louisville’s Most Diverse?,” was reported and produced by Jacob Ryan, Laura Ellis and me of 89.3 WFPL News, and Pat Smith of the Civic Data Alliance.

The documentary was part of The Next Louisville: Race, Ethnicity and Culture, a yearlong series produced in 2016 that included documentaries, discussions and public events centered on how race and ethnicity shape us and the places we live.

The Next Louisville is an ongoing collaboration between Louisville Public Media and The Community Foundation of Louisville.

Listen to the winning piece here: