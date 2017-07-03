To celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, many local organizations are coming together to entertain visitors before the fireworks display at Waterfront Park.

Here’s a quick-hit list of what you need to know before heading downtown:

What time do the festivities begin?

Starting at 5:00p.m., families are invited to the Waterfront to take part in the Catfish Louie Kids’ Area, which features booths by local arts and nonprofit groups.

Louisville Science Center will be there conducting experiments. You can be part of a drum circle with DrumSmart. Your kids can make their own instruments and form their own bands with Jug Band Jubilee, Louisville Folk School, and WUOL’s Summer Listening Program.

There will also be safety demonstrations by Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire Department, a petting farm and putt-putt golf.

What time do the fireworks start?

Fireworks will begin at 10:00p.m.

What will we be listening to?

Throughout the evening, there will also be free concerts by artists including: MojoFlo, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Jr., Jenna Dean, The Afrophycisists and DJ KAOS.

Is there anything that I can’t bring to the Waterfront?

The following items are a no-go: glass, cans, bottles, coolers, fireworks, pets, bicycles or skateboards, amplification devices, tents or canopies, outside food and alcohol, signs or banners over 24-feet by 24-feet.

Is anything being done to honor veterans?

Yes. Beginning at noon on July 4, the public is invited to help place 15,000 American flags in honor of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and other first responders.