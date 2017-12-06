Kentucky has a looming pension crisis. The commonwealth expects to owe more money for state employees’ and teachers’ retirement than what’s coming in.

Gov. Matt Bevin has proposed what he believes is a fix, but it’s been met with outrage by many of the state employees who would be affected.

Meanwhile, a special session to address the issue was expected before the end of this year — but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are saying that’s less likely by the day.

In an hour-long conversation on Tuesday evening from 89.3 WFPL and Kentucky Public Radio, Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton talked with a key figure in the pension reform effort, state lawmakers, an expert on pensions, and callers from across the state to unpack the issue.

Listen to the full show in the audio player above. And watch a Facebook Live video of the show here.

Guests:

Kentucky State Budget Director John Chilton

Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Louisville)

Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville)

Diane Oakley, Executive Director, National Institute on Retirement Security