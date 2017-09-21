White nationalist fliers were discovered on the University of Louisville’s campus Thursday morning. The Courier-Journal first reported about the leaflets that appear to be aimed at recruiting U of L students to the group.

“For all those who feel alone in caring about the future of European people and the preservation of European culture, you are not alone,” the flier reads. ”At U of L, political intimidation for caring about your own people may seem rampant, but no longer must you stay silent.”

U of L spokesman John Karman said university police are investigating camera footage with hopes of discovering who placed the fliers.

“The University of Louisville celebrates inclusiveness and diversity, and we won’t be fazed by outside forces that try to divide us,” Karman said in a statement.

The incident follows previous racially charged incidents at the university.

In February, white supremacist stickers promoting the Traditionalist Worker Party were posted around campus. And in July, an effigy dressed in black was found hanging from a tree branch across the street from the Kent School of Social Work.