Wild and Woolly Video owner Todd Brashear used to say the store was born in 1997 thanks to 300 VHS tapes and a hare-brained scheme. Then, after 18 years of technology changing at lightning speed, the shop was shuttered in 2015.

But Brashear and former Wild and Woolly staff still want to introduce people to cult classics and guilty pleasures from eras gone-by. So, on the second Saturday of each month, the Louisville Free Public Library will host “Wild and Woolly at the Library.”

The series kicks off at the Main Campus July 8 with “Danger: Diabolik,” a 1968 “international man of mystery” action film directed by Mario Bava.

Other selections include:

Sheba, Baby

Directed by Louisville native William Girdler, “Sheba, Baby” features 1975 cult-classic star Pam Grier as Sheba Shayne, a private detective who is summoned to Louisville to prevent the mob from moving in on her father’s business.

Cobra

“Cobra,” which was written by and stars Sylvester Stallone, was a box-office hit, though it bombed with critics. In it, Stallone plays Marion Cobretti, a police officer who is tasked with protecting a beautiful witness — Stallone’s ex-wife and 1980s favorite, Brigitte Nielsen — from a cult of serial killers.

Jacques Tourneur Double Feature: Cat People, and I Walked With a Zombie

The 1942 film “Cat People” is basically what it sounds like. In it, an American man who marries a Serbian immigrant who believes herself to be a descendant of a race of people who turn into cats if they are aroused (again, we’re talking guilty pleasure movies).

Then, there’s “I Walked with a Zombie,” which is described as “a West Indies variation on Jane Eyre” by Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a Canadian nurse who is hired to care for the wife of a sugar plantation owner who has been acting strangely on a Caribbean island.

Both are directed by Jacques Tourneur.

More information on the Wild and Woolly series is available here.