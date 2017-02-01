Amazon’s announcement of a new Prime Air hub in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday had business leaders and elected officials in celebration mode. The $1.5 billion facility, which Amazon says will bring with it 2,000 jobs, is the biggest single investment ever in Northern Kentucky.

Here in Louisville, UPS dominates the logistics game. And Amazon is one of its customers — at least for now. But logistics in the commonwealth might be on its way to some disruption.

