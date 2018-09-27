The Kentucky College of Art and Design, or KyCAD, has become the only four-year independent art college in the state. University president Moira Scott Payne announced Thursday that the organization’s application for licensure had been approved by Kentucky’s Council on Post-Secondary Education.

In April of this year, the Kentucky College of Art and Design announced that after eight years of partnering with Spalding University as a host school, they would pursue their accreditation and independence.

KyCAD then secured new space at the Speed Mansion on Ormsby Avenue, which will serve as the college’s new home; earlier this week, KyCAD also announced it would be hosting new community arts classes for adults.

In a release, KyCAD founder Churchill Davenport said: “It has been quite a journey since our beginnings in the basement of 21c Museum Hotel nearly a decade ago. This would not have been possible without the contributions of so many people who shared our vision and helped make it the reality that it is today.”

The university will immediately begin accepting applications from candidates for the inaugural independent KyCAD class. Admission criteria will be based on factors including a candidate’s portfolio of work and classes will begin on January 7, 2019.