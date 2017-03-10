Perry Bacon Jr. is the senior political writer for fivethirtyeight.com and he’s returning to his native Louisville to talk about politics and social media with Congressman John Yarmuth.

Before Bacon’s upcoming appearance at the Kentucky Center, I spoke with him about politics in the social media age and the uproar caused by President Donald Trump’s accusation that former President Barack Obama tapped his phones.

Listen to our conversation in the player above.

On President Trump’s accusations that former President Obama tapped his phones:

“This is so odd and really serious if you think about it. I mean if you…if somehow there was wiretapping of Trump Tower, even if not done by Obama who would not authorize or do that himself, but if there was some wiretapping of Trump Tower, that would be very serious, too. It would suggest that there was some investigation that got so far along that there was a court order for a wire tap.”

On what to expect during his presentation at the Kentucky Center:

“I’m gonna talk a lot about kinda how we got here. The fact is, what Donald Trump is doing day to day is sort of hard to predict and hard to figure out. But I do think its important to kind of tell the story of like, how did we end up with a kind of a celebrity who had never served in office, whose views are not really in the mainstream of either party on some issues. ‘How did Donald Trump become the President’ is kind of the question I’m looking to explore and tell people some things I have learned and understood.”

Bacon will be at the Kentucky Center Monday at 6:30 p.m. for a Kentucky to the World event. There’s more information here.