The University of Louisville’s student newspaper is getting a boost in its bid to raise $100,000 over the next year.

Leaders at The Louisville Cardinal say Congressman John Yarmuth is pledging $10,000 and former Ambassador to the United Kingdom Matthew Barzun is matching half of Yarmuth’s donation with a $5,000 gift.

The Cardinal, which has been publishing for 92 years, launched a fundraising campaign after the university said it could no longer afford to support the operation.

Yarmuth, the former publisher of LEO Weekly, noted in a statement that he often relied on writers trained at The Cardinal when he was editing his publication.

Barzun is a founder of CNET Networks. He recently purchased Louisville Magazine.