Memphis has the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Texas has its many chili cook-offs. But Louisville has a food competition all its own.

Last weekend, I stepped into the kitchen of a chef who was preparing for the world’s biggest biscuits and gravy cook-off, The Gravy Cup.

There are three categories: traditional, non-traditional (which local Mexican eatery Con Huevos swept last year with their chorizo gravy) and vegetarian. Anyone — from restaurant chefs to home cooks — is invited to enter.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to Boy’s and Girl’s Haven.

