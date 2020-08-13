Confused trying to figure out whether the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths represent good news, or signs the pandemic is trending in the wrong direction? Here are some new visualizations that should help.

These graphs also include data for the entire Louisville Metro area: Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties in Indiana. Previously, most of the data has focused on either statewide snapshots or individual counties; in Louisville, so many people live, work and spend time in multiple counties and across state lines that this comprehensive view is especially valuable.

Below you’ll find the following graphs, updated automatically around 1 p.m. every weekday:

Louisville Metro new COVID-19 cases

Louisville Metro 14-day average of COVID-19 cases

Louisville Metro daily COVID-19 deaths

Louisville Metro 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths

Kentucky new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky 14-day average of COVID-19 cases

Kentucky daily COVID-19 deaths

Kentucky 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths

Kentucky daily COVID-19 hospitalizations

Kentucky 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations

This data is all from two public sources: the daily Kentucky Public Health COVID-19 Daily Summary and the daily Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 County-Wide Test, Case and Death Trends. It was compiled and visualized by a group called SAFE (Safely Actioning for Emergence) Louisville. SAFE Louisville describes itself as a “volunteer advisory group of current and retired health executives, clinicians, military leaders and scientific experts formed to help the Louisville community with its response to the coronavirus pandemic.” (For a full list of SAFE’s volunteer members, scroll to the bottom of the page.)

Louisville Metro:

Kentucky

SAFE Louisville volunteers include:

Mike Davidson, Major General, U.S. Army (ret.)

Karen Handmaker, Public Health Expert, Principal, 4sight Health, former Global Leader, IBM Watson

Alice Houston, CEO and Owner, HJI Supply Chain Solutions

David Jones, Jr. (SAFE convener), Managing Director, Chrysalis and former Chair, Humana Inc.

Jon Klein, MD, Ph.D., U of L Prof. of Medicine, Vice Dean for Research

Jack Lord, MD, former CMO of Humana, President of Health Dialogue, COO of AHA

Heidi Margulis, former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Humana Inc., Chair, Louisville Board of Health

Kathy Mershon, MSN, RN, CNAA, ANEF, FAAN, Chair, Galen College of Nursing Board, former Sr. healthcare executive, Humana Inc. and Humana Health Institutes

Sean O’Leary, Co-Founder and CEO, EdjAnalytics

Susan Olson, Ph.D. (SAFE program manager), COO, EdjAnalytics

Emily Whelan Parento, O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, former ED, Kentucky Office of Health Policy

Ted Smith, Ph.D., U of L Assoc. Prof., former Louisville Chief of Civic Innovation, Sr. Advisor, U.S. HHS