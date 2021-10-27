A federal grand jury in Louisville indicted 10 people on charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute as well as distribution of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

According to law enforcement officials, some of the people indicted are also facing charges for weapons possession and theft. They are all accused of being members of a local street gang called, “Everyone Shines Together” or EST.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and the local FBI office held a press conference Wednesday to announce the indictments.

“Make no mistake, these subjects are violent offenders. Fighting violent crime is a responsibility we all share, as it directly impacts so many people, many beyond the city limits of Louisville,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge, Jodi Cohen.

The investigation and arrests are a part of work done by the FBI’s “Safe Streets Task Force”.

Officials said that seven of the 10 are in police custody as of Tuesday. Three people have yet to be apprehended.

Officials believe all three are still in the state and are calling on the public’s help for information.

The arrest and indictment come after a months-long investigation in which LMPD, the FBI, IRS and ATF all worked in conjunction, along with some local sheriff’s offices.

“We’re seeing how valuable these collaborations are, not only in the apprehension of violent criminals but also in the successful federal prosecution of these criminals to ensure that they get mandated, extended sentences,” said LMPD Chief Erika Shields.

Shields that she plans to focus the department’s efforts on those who help to fund and recruit people into gangs.

“We’re coming, and I am banking on that you haven’t paid your taxes,” Shields said. “Welcome to the world of the IRS.”

Police did not comment on possible trial dates for those indicted.