Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says that more than 100,000 Kentuckians have requested mail-in absentee ballots for the June 23 primary elections.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all voters in Kentucky are eligible to cast ballots by mail during the primary elections this year, though to do so they need to request a ballot before June 15 on the state elections website, GoVoteKy.com.

The portal, which went live last Friday, requires eligible voters to verify their identity with a date of birth and social security number.

Adams said that voting absentee is “easy, secure and wildly popular.”

“I’m grateful to the Kentuckians who understand that we have fewer voting locations available and fewer poll workers available because of COVID-19,” Adams wrote in a statement.

“Not only are these Kentuckians being good citizens by voting, but by voting absentee they’re being good citizens in relieving the pressure on our voting locations and our poll workers.”

Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order expanding eligibility for the mail-in voting in order to prevent people from gathering or waiting in lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

There will still be at least one in-person polling place in all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Voters can also request absentee ballots from their county clerk in-person, by phone, fax or email.

During this year’s primary elections, Kentuckians will weigh in on races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the state legislature and several local offices.