Seventeen residents of Treyton Oak Towers retirement community in Louisville have been transferred to Norton Hospital Downtown amid the community’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Five residents of the skilled nursing floor have died of the disease, according to a press release announcing the transfer.

Mayor Greg Fischer gave an update on the situation at the daily press briefing on Thursday. Fischer said there have been 29 confirmed coronavirus cases at Treyton Oak Towers, including 8 staff and 21 residents who have tested positive.

Fischer said the transfer to the Norton hospital was made when “the needs of the patients began to exceed the capacity of Treyton Oak Towers to provide.”

The press release from Treyton Oak Towers says more than 10 employees have either tested positive for the virus or are displaying symptoms and can’t work, the press release says. Other employees are out, too, because they’re high-risk for contracting the coronavirus or need to care for family members.

“We are extremely proud of our dedicated team who are working on the front line of this global pandemic,” Treyton Oak Towers administrator Mike Wideman said in the release. “They are truly saving lives.”

Fischer also said that the Metro Public Health and Wellness Medical Director is in consultation with the facility and has verified it’s following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, such as screening staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms, limiting visitors and communal activities among residents.

Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press briefing on Wednesday that over 100 tests for the coronavirus have been sent to the facility.

“To everyone that is there or who has a family member there, we are thinking about you,” Beshear said. “We know it’s a scary situation. We know both the local health department and others are working very hard to address the situation.”

Treyton Oak Towers is a senior living facility comprising three segments: a skilled nursing floor, an assisted living segment and independent living apartments. The facility has about 170 residents in total.

