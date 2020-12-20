The COVID-19 death toll in Kentucky is continuing to climb.

On Sunday Gov. Andy Beshear said an additional 26 Kentuckians died from the virus and more than 400 others are in intensive care units across the state.

Two of the dead — men aged 73 and 86 — were from Jefferson County. The youngest to die on Sunday was a 49-year-old woman from Russell County.

A total of 2,397 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, according to state data.

More than 1,760 new cases were reported on Sunday, with 256 from Jefferson County and more than 100 from each Fayette and Warren counties.

Beshear is not expected to announce any additional restrictions to combat the spreading virus in the lead up to the Christmas holiday. Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, on Thursday said the same guidelines that were in place for Thanksgiving should apply to Christmas — no more than eight people from two households should gather and all traditional holiday parties should be cancelled.

The state set a grim record for deaths Thursday, when Beshear said 54 people died from the virus.

In an email Sunday, Stack said the state has made good progress, but is not at the finish line yet.

“Watching your space, wearing a mask and washing your hands is still critical to keep you and others safe,” he said. “Your choices today will affect Kentuckians for years to come.”

A new vaccine will be administered to hospital workers across the state this week, Beshear said. The Moderna vaccine was shipped out of Louisville on Sunday and Beshear expects vaccinations to begin as early as Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine was rolled out last week.