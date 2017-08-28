Eighteen Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron left Louisville Sunday night to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)

The Airmen deployed to Robert Gray Army Air Field at Fort Hood, Texas, according to a news release.

Fourteen of the Airmen will comprise two Personnel Recovery Teams, per the release. The Airmen have expertise in swift-water rescue, confined-space operations and emergency medical care. They will deploy with equipment suited to hurricane recovery operations, including inflatable motor boats.

Also deploying Sunday were four Airmen who will staff an Austere Special Tactics Operations Center.

Army National Guard/Lt. Zachary West

Officials with the Louisville chapter of the Salvation Army say they stand at the ready to help with hurricane relief in Texas if called upon, but no relief teams have been requested as of Monday afternoon.

The group says there are several ways that people can donate money to help Salvation Army teams that have set up mobile kitchens and are offering other assistance.

Donations can be made online, by texting STORM to 51555, or by sending a check to the Salvation Army’s Atlanta office (P.O. BOX 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301). Checks should include the designation “Hurricane Harvey.”

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. announced over the weekend it would provide a $250,000 immediate grant to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.