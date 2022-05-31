Louisville and Southern Indiana residents up to age 21 can access several local cultural venues with the 2022 Cultural Pass.

The Cultural Pass was created in 2011 by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office to promote children’s access to museums and other cultural spaces.

“One of the pillars of my administration from day one has been to make Louisville a city of lifelong learning,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “That’s just not about college or high school, it’s for our little kids who have the joy of learning and those open minds.”

The first Cultural Pass program featured 20 venues and has grown to include 57 participants in cultural spaces.

Fund for the Arts and the Arts and Culture Alliance help plan and organize the Cultural Pass.

Since its inception, the program has attempted to give equitable access to cultural experiences to local youth, no matter their circumstances.

“What the Cultural Pass does is it inspires children to think and to imagine,” Nat Irvin, a University of Louisville business professor, said at a press event Tuesday. Irvin was the chair of the committee that conceptualized the Cultural Pass.

In addition to free admission to several museums, arts and music venues, pass holders will be able to attend multiple in-person and virtual events.

Residents can register for a Cultural Pass through local library websites and start picking up passes June 1. The 2022 pass is valid through September 4.