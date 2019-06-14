Volunteers will clean up litter along the shores of the Ohio River on Saturday for the 30th annual Ohio River Sweep.

The event is part of a six-state initiative to collect trash along the river spanning from Pittsburgh to Cairo, Illinois.

Every year, volunteers collect an average of 40 tons of trash during the cleanup – and that’s just in Jefferson County.

“Everything from class rings to tons of tires to dishes,” said Wes Sydnor, spokesman with Metropolitan Sewer District. “You name it and we have probably pulled it out of the river during this event.”

There are a total of six cleanup sites in Louisville including Hays Kennedy, Eva Bandman, Shawnee and Riverview Parks.

Employees with MSD will supply gloves and trash bags while the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission will give volunteers a commemorative T-shirt.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Cleanup sites along the Ohio River in Jefferson County from MSD:

(Locations listed from upstream to downstream)

Hays Kennedy Park – 7003 Beachland Beach Road

Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park – 3730 River Road

Eva Bandman Park – 1701 River Road

Karen Lynch Park/Beargrass Flood Pumping Station – 1731 Brownsboro Road

Shawnee Park – W. Market Street (between Northwestern Parkway and Fontaine Landing Court)

Riverview Park – 8202 Greenwood Road (Greenwood Road and Cane Run Road)