Louisville Public Media has hired Breya Jones as Breaking News Reporter for 89.3 WFPL. In this new position, Jones will lead quick-hit coverage of breaking and emerging news, delivering news coverage that is topical and responsive to the daily news cycle.

A Louisville native, Jones has been studying journalism since high school as a graduate of duPont Manual’s Journalism and Communications magnet. She continued her studies at DePaul University in Chicago, where she was able to gain an interest in finding stories that were being under-covered in news media.

“I’m very excited about working at WFPL and starting my journalism career in my hometown where my love for journalism was first cultivated,” said Jones. “I’m looking forward to being able to bring the residents of this city the breaking news so they can stay as informed as possible.”

“Breya’s knowledge of and love for the city of Louisville was apparent from our first conversation,” said WFPL News Director Rebecca Feldhaus Adams. “She brings a unique perspective, boundless enthusiasm and high expectations for herself and for our newsroom. We’re so happy to welcome her to the team.”

Jones’ first day at WFPL will be June 22.