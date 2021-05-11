Louisville Public Media has hired Clare Roth as news editor for 89.3 WFPL. In this role, Roth will lead a team of reporters covering education, the environment and health.

“I was first drawn to the job because of WFPL’s coverage — context-rich, grounded stories that always center the humanity of their subjects,” Roth said. “I’m looking forward to working on stories of the same caliber with my new colleagues, especially as LPM expands to better serve Louisville and the larger region.”

Roth comes to WFPL from WOSU in Columbus, where she was the afternoon editor, “All Things Considered” host and the host of the monthly talk show “All Sides Weekend.” She anchored election night coverage, reported from protests and became the go-to live host when the pandemic began, doing daily interviews to get Central Ohioans the information and context they needed to make informed choices.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and has also worked as a talk show producer at her native Iowa Public Radio.

“I’m so happy to welcome Clare to WFPL at such an important moment,” WFPL News Director Rebecca Feldhaus Adams said. “We’re growing, and she brings myriad skills that will allow her to hit the ground running in the newsroom and drive toward some of our priorities like training and development, coaching and mentorship.”

Roth’s first day at WFPL will be May 24.