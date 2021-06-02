Louisville Public Media has hired Yasmine Jumaa as Race and Equity Reporter for 89.3 WFPL. In this new position and as part of the new WFPL City Team led by City Editor Amina Elahi, Jumaa will cover stories about people affected by systemic racism and other structures that perpetuate inequality.

“I’m thrilled to join WFPL and the new City Team,” said Jumaa. “And I look forward to engaging with residents in a dialogue around race, access and themes of inequality — and amplifying their voices to achieve accountability, meaningful change and a more equitable Louisville.”

Jumaa covers housing for VPM, the NPR station in Richmond, Virginia. She serves as the residents’ watchdog by breaking down complex policies relating to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, covering evictions and other issues of equity, access and inclusion.

“I am excited to welcome Yasmine to WFPL,” Elahi said. “She has a proven track record of fighting for important stories and approaching coverage with empathy, both of which will help us establish this essential beat.”

She will work closely with new City Government and Politics Reporter Roberto Roldan.

Jumaa’s first day at WFPL will be June 14.