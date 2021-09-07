This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day in the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

All this week on WFPL, you’ll hear special programming remembering these events and reflecting on their lasting impact on the U.S. and the rest of the world.

On “Morning Edition,” NPR’s Steve Inskeep reports this week from Pakistan leading up to the 20th Anniversary on Saturday. And on “All Things Considered,” you’ll hear from people who lost loved ones on 9/11, stories about how we talk about the attacks today, and how educators are teaching about September 11th in classrooms.

On Friday’s “In Conversation,” we’ll discuss how the attacks – and everything that came after – impacted our local communities. Listen Friday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on WFPL.

And then at 9 p.m., listen for “Sacred Ground: A September 11th Special from NPR.” When United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11th, a journey began…for families grieving the passengers who fought back against terrorists, and for a public radio reporter whose family owned land where the plane hit. It’s a perspective on the last 20 years like none other.

On Saturday’s “Weekend Edition” and “All Things Considered,” you’ll hear updates on events of the day as well as analysis of what the September 11th attacks mean 20 years later.

Also on Saturday, our partner station 90.5 WUOL will broadcast “The Lost and the Living: Composers Respond to 9/11” from Interlochen Public Radio. Listen at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM or stream here.