Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said nine people are dead after tornadoes and severe storms caused havoc throughout the region.

They include four people in Putnam County, two in Wilson County, one in Benton County and at least one in Davidson County.



(Editor’s note: Initial details about breaking news may change as more information becomes available.)

Damon MichellWPLN

Buildings in East Nashville, Donelson, North Nashville and elsewhere were demolished or severely damaged.

According to weather reports, a tornado touched down around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. It passed through the neighborhoods of East Nashville, Germantown, Shelby Bottoms and Hermitage. Damage has also been reported in Wilson, Smith and Putnam counties.

“Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated,” Mayor John Cooper said in an early-morning statement. “My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let’s come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed on Tuesday. The Nashville Farmers Market had been used as an emergency shelter but lost power. Instead, displaced residents should go to the Centennial Sportsplex.

Many evacuees were still in shock by the time they got to the Farmers Market this morning. Samantha Barclay, a preschool teacher at Vanderbilt University, lives in apartments on Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street. She said her building was severely damaged.

“The reality of it is just setting in there. Every now and then, I’m just like, ‘Yes, this really happened,’” she said. “And then I’m like, ‘OK, how am I going to deal with this?’”

Brandis Blodgett came to the Farmers Market this morning after evacuating her Vista Apartments in Germantown.

“It sounded like a freight train, and we just ran. In the hallways, the roof started collapsing,” she said.

Nashville’s fire department says it’s responding to reports of approximately 40 structure collapses around Nashville. They advise people to avoid downed power lines and storm debris.

As of 5:08 a.m., the tornado watch is no longer in effect for Davidson and Williamson Counties.

Other Closures

The tornadoes hit hours before the final day of voting in the presidential primaries.

The Davidson County Election Commission says some polling locations are closed and have been reassigned. See the latest updates here. All other polling locations in Davidson County will open one hour late. Voting hours will be 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

More: Tornado Changes Some Super Tuesday Voting Locations

Nashville General Sessions courts are closed today, including traffic court.

Before and after care at Nashville schools has also been suspended, though YMCA Fun Company will operate inclement weather sites at five schools: Hattie Cotton, Harpeth Valley, Norman Binkley, KIPP Antioch, Tulip Grove.

According to news release sent by the Nashville International Airport, several hangars at the John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville were destroyed and power lines were down.