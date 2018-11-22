A few weeks ago, WFPL City Reporter Amina Elahi mentioned the menu that her mother-in-law, Rukhsana Rahman, prepares for Thanksgiving. Both Amina and her husband’s families are originally from Pakistan, and she described the holiday meal as “traditional-ish, heavy emphasis on the -ish.”

The main dish is still turkey, but one that is spiced with powdered red pepper, onion, garlic, vinegar and stuffed with apples and oranges — all flavors that are traditionally present in Pakistani food.

Amina and I were curious about whether other immigrant families decided to spice up their bird in a similar way, infusing its flavor with a little bit of home. So, we called the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk Line.

You can hear the story in the audio player above.