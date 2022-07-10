A 15-year-old from Bullitt County could have her artwork displayed on the main Google search page for a day, and win a college scholarship.

Claire Schneider, of Bullitt County East High School, entered the Doodle for Google contest for the first time a few years ago. She tried again the next year, and this year.

“I think since I heard about the competition, I was always like, ‘I’m gonna keep doing this until I get it.’ It was almost like a bucket list. Like, I’m gonna do this one day.”

The third time was the charm.

Schneider’s design, titled “Bubbles and the Beauty of Nature,” is one of 54 state and territory winners. The work depicts a young person soaking in a bubble bath, surrounded by green vines and flowers. It was her response to the contest prompt: “I care for myself by…”

“I kind of knew I wanted to involve nature somehow because when the weather’s nice, I generally feel just very relaxed and at home,” she said. “And there’s just a lot to take in in nature.”

Voting to determine the five national finalists runs through Tuesday.

A winner will be selected from those five. In addition to their artwork showing up on Google’s search landing page, the winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, plus a $50,000 new technology package for their school.

“This is a really great opportunity,” Schneider said, adding that seeing her design on Google.com would be “very very cool.”

As for her artistic aspirations in the future, Schneider said she has a lot of interests: “So I’m pretty content with keeping art as a hobby.”

But she said she could see herself doing more with design and maybe even something related to film down the road.