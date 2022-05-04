Arts and Culture
May 4, 2022

Events, exhibitions, etc…

Kentucky Derby Festival’s Fest-a-Ville and Chow Wagon, featuring live music and lots of food, continue through Friday.

  • Dates: Through May 6. Information here.

Louisville-based playwright Margaret Miller presents the world premiere of her new play “[IN] Fertility” at the Kentucky Center’s The MeX. The show features music by Louisville’s Heather Summers and follows Miller’s struggle with infertility.

  • Dates: May 12 – 14. Details here.

Bring your appetite to the International Food Truck Festival at Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn. It’s hosted by the Crane House, Louisville Food Trucks, Waterfront Park and All Thai’d Up.

  • Date: May 14. More info here.

The Asia Institute – Crane House presents “Finding the Inner World,” a solo exhibition of work by artist Jingshuo Yang.

The cast of the 2021 Young American Shakespeare Festival's "Hamlet." Courtesy Commonwealth Theatre Center

The cast of the 2021 Young American Shakespeare Festival’s “Hamlet.”

Commonwealth Theatre Center’s 2022 Young American Shakespeare Festival is this month. The lineup includes “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Eurydice.” Performances will be in CTC’s parking lot.

  • Dates: May 12 – 22. More info here.

Louisville Improvisors present a night on improv comedy with “Until The Next Variant.” Proof of vax is required.

  • Date: May 13. Details here.

KMAC Museum‘s “Sandra Charles: The Reality of Our Essence” is a solo exhibition of the Louisville artist’s portraiture of Black women. 

  • Dates: Now – Aug. 14. Details here.

Editor’s note: Check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go.

In case you missed it…

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

From the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

“My Old Kentucky Home,” the controversial state song, will be presented at the Derby Saturday, a Churchill Downs spokesperson confirmed. The University of Louisville marching band and choir will perform it.

Benedictine has become a favorite of Derby parties. Invented around the turn of the 20th century by a Louisvillian, it’s served as a sandwich spread or a dip. Here’s the backstory on the cucumber-cream-cheese concoction

And while people fly in from all over the globe for the “most exciting two minutes in sports,” many locals spend the weeks leading up to the horse race going to the 70-plus Kentucky Derby Festival events, like the Pegasus Parade, Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display and the Great Balloon and Steamboat races. 

Bettes Burlesque dancer Kali Malia rehearses at The Bard's Town on April 10, 2022. She remembers hanging out with the other company members after their first show in January and thinking, "This is what I want my life to be most nights."Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Bettes Burlesque dancer Kali Malia rehearses at The Bard’s Town on April 10, 2022. She remembers hanging out with the other company members after their first show in January and thinking, “This is what I want my life to be most nights.”

The dancers of new Louisville body-positive striptease dance group Bettes Burlesque say learning the art form of burlesque has been liberating.

Meet Lupita Diaz, a freshman at Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell who represented Kentucky last weekend in the Poetry Out Loud national semifinals. Gov. Andy Beshear presented a medal to Diaz last week during Kentucky Writers’ Day at the State Capitol. The event also featured some of the state’s most prolific and celebrated living poets. 

A new art show at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage asked artists to create work celebrating the Black experience. 

