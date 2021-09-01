Louisvillians, meet your German sister city, Mainz

Mainz is an old city.

“If you look up there… up that hill, a long time ago, 2,000 years ago, that’s where our city started because up there was a Roman military camp,” tour guide Lothar Schilling said, pointing his finger uphill from a square called Schillerplatz.

No longer a Roman conquest, nor a French one, today Mainz is the capital of the western German state Rhineland-Palatinate.

Much of the city was destroyed during World War II. But some buildings, like in the Altstadt, or old city, date back centuries, including the Mainz Cathedral. The iconic part of Mainz’s skyline was the venue for the coronation of multiple kings, but had to be rebuilt several times, including prior to its consecration, due to fires, Schilling explained.

The square below its dome has a market several days a week, packed with vendors selling local wine, cheese, meats and produce.

Mainz is perhaps most famous for being the birthplace of Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the movable-type printing press. Schilling said the city celebrates this quite extensively: there’s a Gutenberg Museum, multiple monuments dedicated to him, a Gutenberg square and street.

“The university is named after him,” Schilling continued. “We have the Gutenberg marathon. There even used to be Gutenberg cake and Gutenberg ice cream.”

At the museum, you can see the Gutenberg Bible, the earliest major book printed using his invention. You can also watch house printer Thomas Ruh give a demonstration of how the letterpress of Gutenberg’s time worked.

“For me, it’s a big honor that I can stay here in the museum to show people how was the printing [sic] in the past… we have new machines, new papers, new colors, and now the mass press and mass production of books. And everything is based on Gutenberg’s invention,” Ruh said.

Another Mainz claim to fame is Schott Music Group.

One of the oldest music publishing houses in the world, it’s tucked into a quiet cobblestone street lined with homes built in the 18th century, a part of the city that survived wartime bombings.

Schott Music Group is responsible for printing some major compositions.

One of its biggest gets: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.”

Something else you should know about Mainz is that Carnival is a big deal here.

A tradition going back to medieval, even Roman, times, the modern-day Carnival starts Nov. 11 each year and culminates in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday with parades, parties and general tomfoolery — a way to live large before Lent.

Though in-person Carnival celebrations had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

In a changing world, what is the relevance of sister city relationships?

The history of the Mainz-Louisville Friendship Circle is, of course, not nearly as ancient as the city itself.

The club formed in 1992, according to its website, and the cities of Mainz and Louisville entered into an official partnership two years later.

Unofficially, the relationship started in the ‘70s when a University of Louisville German professor named Marta Edie reached out to the university in Mainz seeking exchange opportunities for her students.

Over the years, the Mainz-Louisville sister city relationship has primarily consisted of student exchanges, plus some artistic exchanges, such as when youth choirs from each city traveled to their sister city counterpart for performances.

However, there’s been little to no interaction with Louisville in recent years, Friendship Circle president Franz-Josef Wertmann said.

“There are so few people in Louisville that seem to be interested in this partnership,” he said, adding that it’s also been a challenge to recruit new and younger members to the Friendship Circle in Mainz.

He also wonders if there’s waning interest from Louisville students in learning the German language.

In the late ‘90s, UofL suspended both its German major and minor programs, bringing it back as a minor in 2010, Janet Cappiello, with UofL Communications and Marketing, said in an email.

She said she wasn’t able to pin down the specifics of why German has come and gone and come again at the school, “but decisions about suspending and restarting programs are based on interest and enrollment.”

At the high school level, Jefferson County Public Schools German offerings have remained consistent over the past 15 to 20 years, spokesperson Renee Murphy said, with about four to five schools in the district offering German classes each year.

Xiao Yin Zhao wants to re-engage all of Louisville’s sister cities.

Zhao is the executive director of the World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana (WAC), which took over management of the Sister Cities of Louisville program a little more than a year ago.

The sister cities concept came about during President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s time to encourage people to get past their differences.

“Nowadays it is very different,” Zhao said. “It kind of seems a bit quaint because it’s a global world… So the idea of a sister city kind of loses a little bit of its meaning.”

But Zhao believes it doesn’t have to lose that meaning. She hopes to modernize and expand the program, strengthening relationships with Louisville’s nine sister cities: Adapazari, Turkey; Jiujiang, China; Perm, Russia; Mainz, Germany; Quito, Ecuador; La Plata, Argentina; Leeds, England; Tamale, Ghana; and the city’s first established sister city, Montpellier, France.

“One of the things that we lack here in Louisville is how many people know of our sister cities. What a sister city means, right? How can I take advantage of this relationship?” Zhao said.

WAC started a newsletter to reopen lines of communication with all of these cities, and “highlights all of the things that’s happening in different sister cities.”

An issue from early August let Louisvillians know that the region around Mainz was greatly impacted by terrible flooding in western Germany.

“Houses were torn away or destroyed, as well as bridges, roads, electricity, telephone cables etc.,” Wertmann wrote in the newsletter.

WAC is working with Louisville Metro to re-energize the sister cities program.

Sabeen Nasim, director of the city’s Office for Globalization, said the process started by connecting with these international partners virtually.

“What exchanges can we do from an educational standpoint, from an economical standpoint, what learning and knowledge sharing can actually happen?” she said.

More specifically, Nasim would like to see more professional exchanges for adults, increased economic impact from these relationships, and more opportunities for collaborations to tackle pressing issues.

“Because not everybody can go to Mainz, right?” she said. “But we can capitalize on this virtual world that we have.”

Zhao thinks, in bolstering the program, they’ll need to address equity.

“There’s the cost factor, there’s the sense of international exchanges being not accessible to all,” she said. “It’s something we constantly think about; how do we make international exchange more accessible to anyone at any level because it can be so life changing.”

Mainz-Louisville Friendship Circle’s Franz-Josef Wertmann has been excited to reconnect with people in Kentucky, and said the conversations, thus far, have been good.

“The people who are in our club in the Friendship Circle, of course, are all convinced of how important it is to have stable connections to people from other countries.”

Stay tuned for parts two and three from Stephanie’s Mainz dispatch later this week.