A new bimonthly magic and variety show series kicks off this weekend in southeast Louisville.

Local magician Cody Clark debuts “Cody & Friends” Saturday evening at the Highview Arts Center. Clark will perform, along with local magic acts Jimmy McKnight, Sid Marvelous, and husband-wife duo Smoke & Mirrors.

Clark said part of the inspiration for developing this performance series was the venue itself.

“I am really throwing my efforts behind [Highview Arts Center] because I’m from the South End, and I feel the South End gets written off as just liking sports,” he said. “And while I do genuinely like sports, I feel like this is a good chance to show people the South End likes their arts too.”

The other motivation was the local talent.

When Clark got started in magic, there were a number of venues around town, “where us magicians could try our stuff in front of an audience and get better.”

“But there’s a current young crop of magicians I’m mentoring who’s not been able to get that,” he said. “So when the Highview Arts Center opened, and when I found myself in a position to give back and also develop my own new material, I decided to start this recurring series.”

“Cody & Friends” will take the stage every other month, with a rotating cast. The next show will be a holiday edition, Clark said. He also hopes to curate an all-woman and neurodivergent lineup in the new year. In between performances, Clark said the artists will continue to support each other through the Louisville Magic Club.

Courtesy the artists

As someone on the autism spectrum who does a lot of advocacy work in that area, Clark said he’s committed to elevating the work of all kinds of artists who are neurodivergent.

“That’s why I called it ‘Cody & Friends.’ It will always be primarily magic, but there’s autistic people locally I know who are guitarists, who are speed painters,” he said. “That’s what the ‘& Friends’ is for, so I can bring in other friends who I also find talented.”

For Clark, performing magic gives him a voice.

“People who want to be on stage, but don’t have the motor skills for traditional talents, like in my case, or aren’t able to sing, dance or take acting classes, magic gives us the basic talent that we can then add our perspective to,” he said.