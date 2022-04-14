Tony Cambron was in the kitchen with his wife and two daughters Wednesday night as severe storms approached Louisville.

One of his daughters mentioned that the storm was heading their way, and the family moved to the basement with little time to spare.

“There’s actually a bowl of ravioli that still sits there even after that storm hit,” Cambron said. “That’s where my daughter was sitting about 30 seconds to a minute before this tornado ripped through the back of this house.”

The National Weather Service confirmed that a preliminary survey of the damage points to an EF1 touching down near the Glenmary subdivision in Fern Creek, where Cambron lives.

It pushed the windows in Cambron’s kitchen out of their frames, shattering them. It ripped off the roof, and a large portion of the home collapsed entirely.

Cambron said his phone alerted him of the tornado warning right as it was hitting. He said he’s thankful he listened to his daughter.

“I think the learning lesson here for me was that, thank God, we’re alive. Thank God, we’re safe. But like, never take that stuff lightly,” he said. “What’s the worst that can happen? You lay in your basement for 15 minutes and watch your phone? I mean, I’ll never make it that close of a call again.”

Several houses on Cambron’s street were damaged by the storm, though few were hit as hard as his. Cleanup efforts in the neighborhood are underway.

Cambron said the experience has been overwhelming, but a strong support system of family, friends and neighbors have helped him stay in good spirits.

“I love it here, I love Fern Creek,” Cambron said. “I’m born and raised here. And obviously the people make a big difference here. I don’t want to leave and I’d like to rebuild this right here where we stand.”

Louisville officials have not reported any injuries or deaths from the storm.