A 36-year-old man in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died Sunday, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham.

This is the sixth death at the downtown jail since Nov. 29.

In a news release, Durham said officers found the man late Saturday night. He said it was a suicide attempt.

The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Sunday. He had been booked into the jail Jan. 26.

His name has not been released.

Durham said Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark was “on the scene,” and had asked the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit to investigate the death, “which is standard practice.”

A 66-year-old person in the jail’s custody died on Jan. 9, 41-year-old Gary Wetherill died on Jan. 1, 48-year-old Stephanie Dunbar on Dec. 4, 34-year-old Rickitta Smith on Dec. 3, and 59-year-old Kenneth Hall on Nov. 29.

Several Democratic Metro Council members, including president David James, are backing a “no confidence” vote of jail leadership. They filed a resolution last week.

“The Metro Council has insisted, asked for and begged for better leadership, more aggressive, professional leadership at the jail,” James said during a Jan. 31 press conference. “It hasn’t been there.”

Jail officials have attributed the string of deaths to staffing shortages. But James told WFPL News Sunday that he doesn’t think that’s what’s at play here. He said it’s because of “piss-poor leadership.”

“First of all, it’s horrible, just horrible,” James said. “This is our sixth death in about three months, and the mayor still has Director Clark in place there. I just don’t understand the logic of this. Director Clark is a nice person, but he’s definitely not the person [to be] leading Metro Corrections right now.”

The resolution has been assigned to the Public Safety Committee and is on the committee’s agenda for Wednesday. James feels “pretty confident” it will pass and go to the full Council for a vote.

Advocates have also been urging city leadership to do something about the conditions at the jail, including overcrowding and understaffing.

During a December press conference held by groups like ACLU of Kentucky and Showing Up For Racial Justice, advocates said the city needed to take immediate action and pushed for items like bail reform.

This story may be updated.