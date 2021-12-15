The pandemic is far for from over but many of us are gradually beginning to adjust to our new normal. There are plenty of things from 2020 that we could stand to leave behind: being separated from each other, no live music or theater and not eating in restaurants, to name a few.

But there’s at least one thing from 2020 that we’re happy to keep: “Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” from Actors Theatre of Louisville. Join us for a rebroadcast of a new audio adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

No matter if you’re reunited with loved ones or spending the holidays solo this year, you can still have the shared experience of listening to “A Christmas Carol” on the radio.

Here’s a complete list of all our our holiday specials this year.