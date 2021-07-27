Actors Theatre of Louisville announced a new show on Tuesday. “Louisville Sessions Full Jam” will be Actors Theatre’s return to live, in-person performances.

It is the first show in the new “Louisville Sessions” series, meant to showcase Kentucky’s music scene.

The concert will be held at the Paul Owen Production Studio on August 28. Artists playing the show include Chanson Calhoun, JONJOHN and Unusual Heat.

The show will be outdoors and feature both in-person and virtual performances.

People with Actors Theatre memberships will be able to purchase tickets starting July 29. The general public will have access August 2.

The theatre also announced a new membership option. Membership now starts at $0 a month and goes up to $50. Members will receive increasing benefits based on the amount of their donation.