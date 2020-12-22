The pandemic closed the door to most live theater this year, leaving many in the community missing the shared experience it provides. But if seeing “A Christmas Carol” at Actors Theatre is a holiday tradition for you, don’t worry.

Actors Theatre of Louisville is bringing you a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” and you can hear it on WFPL this evening at 7, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

Actors Theatre

This spirited listening experience, brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team, is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished Christmas classic.

Though we won’t be in the same space for it this year, we hope you enjoy listening to “Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play.” Listen this evening at 7 on 89.3 FM or here.

For a list of all of the special programs we’re airing this holiday season, click here.