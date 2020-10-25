Kentucky’s coronavirus case count hit records highs, again, this week.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday announced 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the weekly total to 9,335 — the highest weekly total since the pandemic began. The highest daily total was recorded on Saturday, and Sunday’s total was the highest ever for a Sunday, which generally bring a dip in confirmed tests.

The three deaths announced on Sunday bring the state’s death toll to 1,407 since the pandemic hit the commonwealth in March. On Sunday, deaths were recorded in Fayette, County, Grayson County, and Spencer County.

More than 840 residents are currently hospitalized and 231 are in intensive care units, an 11% increase compared with Saturday. More than 100 people are currently on a ventilator, Beshear reported.

Beshear has shied in recent months from revisiting restrictions on businesses or taking new action to combat the spread of the virus. He is expected on Monday to introduce new “recommendations” for counties with high transmission rates. More than 50 of the state’s 120 counties are in “critical” condition, with positivity rates higher than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data.

In Jefferson County, the positivity rate is 33.2. In neighboring Shelby County, the positivity rate is 31.5; in Bullitt County, it’s 27.5; in Spencer County, it’s 18.5; and in Oldham County, it’s 15.

Beshear on Sunday tweeted about alarming records” in Utah and other states, as well as an ABC News report about field hospitals being used in Wisconsin.

“As our numbers rise, we are at risk of following these trends,” he said via Twitter. “We must do better and follow the guidance to protect our people and our economy.”

