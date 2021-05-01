At the first Kentucky Derby the public could attend since the pandemic began, one sentiment kept coming up: gratitude.

Michelle Chapman attended this year’s Derby with her friends. She said she went to Derby every few years or so before the pandemic.

“This year, the difference is that, I think there’s more of a vibe of just happiness and appreciation and gratitude for being here and being all together,” she said. Before it was more just party, horses, betting. Now I think people are just happy to be in community.”

Her friend Patrick Pfeiffer declared the COVID pandemic over — his wife Betsy disagreed — but he said it’s amazing to go from total shutdown to being among tens of thousands of people at the track.

Parimutuel teller Lakisha Cathey works the Derby and the Breeder’s Cup when it’s is Louisville, and she said this year is way less busy than she’s used to. But it’s still fun; she loves the excitement and different costumes.

“A man had on a horse suit… a balloon suit… and a rose petal suit,” she said.

As for the COVID-19 precautions, she didn’t sugar coat it. People are not following the rules. But she didn’t begrudge them that.

“People are not. but we’re over it, everyone wants to just get out and have fun… we’re just taking it for what it is.”