Attorney General Andy Beshear says part of the solution to Kentucky’s drug epidemic begins at home.

Beshear announced a new program Tuesday that will help get unused pain killers out of home medicine cabinets, a place where family or friends often begin their drug abuse.

The AG’s office has launched the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program which uses the drug deactivation pouch Deterra. Kentuckians will be able to place their unused medication into the pouch, fill it with warm water, wait 30 seconds, seal the pouch, and shake the pouch before disposing of it in normal trash. One pouch destroys 45 pills, six ounces of liquid or six patches.

It’s a safe and environmentally friendly way to dispose of pills, but most importantly, Beshear said it could prevent the drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

“We have an opportunity here to truly reduce the number of opioids out there and that will slow or reverse the rate of addiction,” Beshear said at the announcement in Frankfort.

The program will start as a pilot project in four Kentucky counties: Henderson, McCracken, Floyd, and Perry. Sheriffs in those counties will distribute the pouches to local residents and organizations that are disposing of prescription drugs.

Funding for the program is being provided by the nonprofit “A Stronger Kentucky,” chaired by the Attorney General’s father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.