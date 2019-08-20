Officials are warning that President Donald Trump’s visit to Louisville Wednesday will bring major traffic delays and road closures.
The president is scheduled to speak at the 75th Annual American Veteran’s National Convention, which will be held at the Galt House Hotel. Afterwards, he is expected to attend a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin.
Trump’s visit will lead to major street closures and could potentially shut down Interstate 65. Law enforcement will not disclose what Trump’s route will be, or what specific streets will be closed, because it could threaten security.
But Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Rebecca Matheny has a good idea of what to expect. She said based on other similarly-sized events, like former President Barack Obama’s visit and Muhammad Ali’s funeral, businesses should consider letting employees work from home.
“What we’ve seen, in all gatherings in the states and in downtowns over the last several years, is an increased amount of tension and awareness,” Matheny said. “The job of the president’s security detail and LMPD is hard enough. The fewer people they have really disrupting their course of business, the better and more quickly — and the more safely — all of that will go.”
Matheny advised anyone who does work downtown Wednesday to avoid areas the President may visit.
The Amory from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street will be closed all day for the visit. Other roads closures and their closing times include:
- 3rd st from River to Main – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Main st from 2nd to 5th – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- 4th st from Muhammad Ali to Chestnut — 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Muhammad Ali from 3rd to 5th – 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
There will be no parking or stopping all day on:
- Brook St from Broadway to Muhammad Ali
- Alley way between 4th and 5th behind the Seelbach
- 1st St from Broadway to Muhammad Ali
- 2nd st from Main to River
- 3rd St from River to Broadway
- 4th St from River to Broadway
- 5th St from Liberty to Chestnut
- River from 6th to Witherspoon
- Pay lot under I 64 on N Preston – Restrict parking all day
- N Preston from Witherspoon to I 65 bridge
- E Witherspoon from N Jackson to N Clay
- Main from 5th to 2nd St
- Main from Jackson to Hancock
- Billy Goat Strut Alley from Brook to Floyd
- N Hancock from Main to Washington
- Market from 5th to 3rd
- Market from Jackson to Hancock
- Congress Alley from 2nd to Floyd
- S Jackson from Jefferson to E Market
- Jefferson from 5th to 3rd
- Jefferson from Preston to Jackson
- Liberty from 5th to 3rd
- Liberty from Floyd to Preston
- Preston from Liberty to Jefferson
- Muhammad Ali from Floyd to 1st
- Muhammad Ali from 3rd to 5th
- Hancock from Market to Madison
- Chestnut from 5th to Clay – Emergency Route
- Gray from 1st to Floyd
- Broadway from 1st to Floyd
- Jacob from 1st to Floyd
- College from 1st to Floyd
- Breckinridge from 1st to Floyd
- Caldwell from 1st to Brook
- Kentucky from 1st to Floyd
- St. Catherine from Brook to Floyd
- Oak from Floyd to Preston
- Ormsby from Floyd to Preston
- Woodbine from Floyd to Preston
- Burnett from Floyd to Preston
- Hill from Floyd to Preston
- Brandeis from Arthur to Bradley
- Warnock from Arthur to Fort
- Eastern Pkwy from Arthur to Crittenden
- Crittenden from Maylawn to Boxley
- Phillips Ln from Freedom way to Preston
- Standiford Ln from Standiford Ave to Preston
- Grade Ln from Grade ln Connector to Preston
Updated road closures and information is at the LDP’s website here.