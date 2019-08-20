Officials are warning that President Donald Trump’s visit to Louisville Wednesday will bring major traffic delays and road closures.

The president is scheduled to speak at the 75th Annual American Veteran’s National Convention, which will be held at the Galt House Hotel. Afterwards, he is expected to attend a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin.

Trump’s visit will lead to major street closures and could potentially shut down Interstate 65. Law enforcement will not disclose what Trump’s route will be, or what specific streets will be closed, because it could threaten security.

But Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Rebecca Matheny has a good idea of what to expect. She said based on other similarly-sized events, like former President Barack Obama’s visit and Muhammad Ali’s funeral, businesses should consider letting employees work from home.

“What we’ve seen, in all gatherings in the states and in downtowns over the last several years, is an increased amount of tension and awareness,” Matheny said. “The job of the president’s security detail and LMPD is hard enough. The fewer people they have really disrupting their course of business, the better and more quickly — and the more safely — all of that will go.”

Matheny advised anyone who does work downtown Wednesday to avoid areas the President may visit.

The Amory from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street will be closed all day for the visit. Other roads closures and their closing times include:

3rd st from River to Main – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Main st from 2nd to 5th – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 4th st from Muhammad Ali to Chestnut — 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Muhammad Ali from 3rd to 5th – 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



There will be no parking or stopping all day on:

Brook St from Broadway to Muhammad Ali

Alley way between 4th and 5th behind the Seelbach

1st St from Broadway to Muhammad Ali

2nd st from Main to River

3rd St from River to Broadway

4th St from River to Broadway

5th St from Liberty to Chestnut

River from 6th to Witherspoon

Pay lot under I 64 on N Preston – Restrict parking all day

N Preston from Witherspoon to I 65 bridge

E Witherspoon from N Jackson to N Clay

Main from 5th to 2nd St

Main from Jackson to Hancock

Billy Goat Strut Alley from Brook to Floyd

N Hancock from Main to Washington

Market from 5th to 3rd

Market from Jackson to Hancock

Congress Alley from 2nd to Floyd

S Jackson from Jefferson to E Market

Jefferson from 5th to 3rd

Jefferson from Preston to Jackson

Liberty from 5th to 3rd

Liberty from Floyd to Preston

Preston from Liberty to Jefferson

Muhammad Ali from Floyd to 1st

Muhammad Ali from 3rd to 5th

Hancock from Market to Madison

Chestnut from 5th to Clay – Emergency Route

Gray from 1st to Floyd

Broadway from 1st to Floyd

Jacob from 1st to Floyd

College from 1st to Floyd

Breckinridge from 1st to Floyd

Caldwell from 1st to Brook

Kentucky from 1st to Floyd

St. Catherine from Brook to Floyd

Oak from Floyd to Preston

Ormsby from Floyd to Preston

Woodbine from Floyd to Preston

Burnett from Floyd to Preston

Hill from Floyd to Preston

Brandeis from Arthur to Bradley

Warnock from Arthur to Fort

Eastern Pkwy from Arthur to Crittenden

Crittenden from Maylawn to Boxley

Phillips Ln from Freedom way to Preston

Standiford Ln from Standiford Ave to Preston

Grade Ln from Grade ln Connector to Preston

Updated road closures and information is at the LDP’s website here.