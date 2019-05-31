The third annual Ali Week kicks off Saturday. It’s a community-wide celebration of the life and legacy of Louisville native, Muhammad Ali.

Since Ali’s death in 2016, the Ali Center has hosted events throughout the first week of June to mark his passing and remember his life.

Previously called the “I Am Ali” festival, Ali Week will feature many activities and events, including a walk to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease, an opening reception for a photo exhibit at the Ali Center called “Picture Ali” and an interfaith candlelight vigil.

Jeanie Kahnke is senior director of public relations and external affairs at the Ali Center. Kahnke, said the goals for the week are to mark Ali’s passing and celebrate his legacy.

“The goals are just very simple but the ironic thing to that is that Muhammad wasn’t that simple,” Kahnke said. “He was a simple man but he was — in my humble opinion — way ahead of his time because there was so many aspects of Muhammad’s presence and personality that made him so famous, so loved, and so admired.”

The free kickoff Ali Week carnival will be held at the Ali Center on Sunday, June 2.

More information about Ali Week can be found at the center’s website.