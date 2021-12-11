All seven people incarcerated at Graves County jail who worked at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory are alive, according to a jail spokesperson.

The seven were among the dozens feared dead and injured after a massive tornado struck the factory overnight. However, an unnamed spokesperson using the Graves County Jail Facebook account told WFPL News the jail had “accounted for all inmates.” They said some inmates have injuries but they are “non-life threatening.”

A jail deputy who was with the inmates has died, the spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old factory worker told WFPL earlier Saturday he was buried in the rubble close to a man he believed was a corrections officer, and that the man was likely deceased.

People incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail also participated in the work program at the factory. Calloway jail officials have not said whether anyone from the facility was at the factory that evening.

110 people were working the night shift at the factory when the tornado struck. Just 40 had been rescued as of Saturday evening, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The company’s CEO, Troy Propes, could not be reached for comment, but posted a statement online Saturday evening.

“Our Mayfield, Kentucky facility was destroyed December 10, 2021, by a tornado, and tragically employees were killed and injured,” Propes wrote.

“We’re heartbroken about this, and our immediate efforts are to assist those affected by this terrible disaster. Our company is family-owned and our employees, some who have worked with us for many years, are cherished. We’re immediately establishing an emergency fund to assist our employees and their families.”

At least 70 people have been confirmed to have died from the storm across the state, according to Beshear. But he believes the death toll will rise to more than 100.

Yasmine Jumaa contributed reporting for this story.