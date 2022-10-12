All eight Jefferson County Public Schools students who were sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a bus crash Tuesday evening have been released and sent home.

The crash occurred outside of Rangeland Elementary School in the Newburg neighborhood with a bus transporting 17 Indian Trail Elementary School students.

The crash involved the school bus and a minivan, with four occupants.

“My heart sunk when I got this phone call that our students had been involved in a bus accident,” JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said.

Eight of the students were sent to Norton Children’s Hospital downtown and Norton Women and Children’s Hospital on Dutchmans Lane with minor injuries, according to Callahan.

The remaining students were taken to a fire station where they waited for transportation home.

Callahan said the bus’s driver was uninjured and was permitted to drive the children home from the fire station.

If there were serious injuries or it was clear that the bus driver was at fault, Callahan said the driver would not be permitted to transport children and an investigation would take place into the incident, per JCPS standard practice.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s 6th division is investigating the crash.