Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many arts and cultural institutions have moved much, if not all, of their programming online. Some offerings are free, others require virtual tickets.

Here’s a list of what you can watch from your living room.

Theater

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Actors Theatre of Louisville:

Actors Theatre opened an all-virtual season in June.

“COVID-Classics: One-Act Plays for the Age of Quarantine” start streaming on the organization’s on-demand platform, Actors Theatre Direct, Sept. 18.

The virtual season will also feature theater works such as “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?,” from playwright Brian Quijada, two radio plays, “Dracula” in the fall and “A Christmas Carol” in the winter, an interpretation of a Shakespeare classic, “Romeo & Juliet: Louisville 2020,” and the premiere of “Ali Summit,” as part of the 45th Humana Festival of New American Plays.

Looking for Lilith Theatre Company:

In late August, Looking for Lilith Theatre Company launched its “Kentucky Suffrage Project,” streaming on Facebook and YouTube. It dives into the women’s suffrage movement in Kentucky, focused on sharing the stories of Black suffragettes and suffragettes of color.

Kentucky Shakespeare:

After canceling its 2020 summer run and postponing those planned productions to the following year, Kentucky Shakespeare staff, artists and crew shifted gears to focus on creating a video project in celebration of the festival’s 60th anniversary.

“Celebrate 60: the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Anniversary Production” is filmed in Louisville’s Central Park and will premiere on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on Kentucky Shakespeare’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will feature the 2020 summer company, plus “newly unearthed archival photos, as well as voices from many of the figures integral to Kentucky Shakespeare’s past,” according to a press release.

Pandora Productions:

Pandora Productions, a Metro Louisville theater company dedicated to LGBTQ stories, announced its virtual season in early September. It starts with “OPEN” by Crystal Skillman, “a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection.” The new season features five one-person productions.

Virtual Theatre:

Virtual readings of “Statements After An Arrest Under the Immorality Act,” by Athol Fugard, will be streamed Sept. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. It’s directed by professor of theatre arts and founding director of the University of Louisville’s Peace, Justice & Conflict Transformation program Russell Vandenbroucke, and will feature a Louisville roster of artists and crew members.

A press release describes the premise of the theater work as a dramatization of “a love affair considered illegal by the state because it transgresses racial boundaries. A white librarian and Black school principal share their hopes, dreams, and fears of being betrayed, which occurs, as the title suggests, when a nosey neighbor reports them to the police.” It’s set in apartheid South Africa.

More information on how to register for the readings here.

Dance

Louisville Ballet:

Earlier this summer, Louisville Ballet announced its entire 2020-2021 season would be streamed online, releasing cinematic dance films on a rolling basis. The dancers are having to adjust to COVID-19 protocols, as they are back in the studio rehearsing and creating these new digital works in person.

Music & Opera

Louisville Orchestra:

Louisville Orchestra created LO Online in response to the pandemic making it unsafe to gather, as well as “Louisville Orchestra Virtual Edition (LOVE),” launching Oct. 3. The first show will be streamed live from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall and feature Beethoven’s “Eroica” with Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst.” There will be two other streamed concerts before the end of 2020.

Kentucky Opera

Kentucky Opera re-imagined its 2020-2021 season, which will include a range of virtual experiences. Titled “Amplify Your Voice,” the new season is meant to uplift the voices of Kentuckians through the lens of three topics: faith, justice and family.

Film

Speed Cinema:

The Speed Art Museum has reopened, so you can go in-person — social distancing of course — to see the blockbuster Andy Warhol exhibition. But the Speed Cinema has stayed closed for in-person viewing. Instead, you can stream Speed Cinema films from home.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”:

Kentucky Performing Arts hosts a virtual viewing party of the documentary film “John Lewis: Good Trouble” Sept. 21. It’s offering the film for rent till Sept. 30.

Magic & Comedy

Cody Clark:

Louisville magician Cody Clark is presenting magic shows on Zoom. More information here.

Kentucky Performing Arts:

A mix of magic and comedy, KPA presents the virtual “MAGIC for Humans (AT HOME) with Justin Willman.”

If you have a virtual event, show or experience, please contact WFPL arts reporter Stephanie Wolf, who will be updating this story on an ongoing basis.