Sunday, October 11

Theme: What divides us?

Hosts: Rose Scott of WABE and John Dankosky of New England Public Media

Racism and racial injustice are among many issues dividing us this year. We also see deep divisions in how we’re experiencing and responding to the pandemic and the ongoing environmental crises from the West Coast to the gulf states. Have we reached a boiling point? Where do we go from here? And what does this division mean in the midst of this election season?

Sunday, October 18

Theme: Who has access to the “American Dream” today?

Hosts: Rose Scott of WABE and Kavitha George of Alaska Public Media

For some, the quest for the American Dream is alive and fruitful. For others, it seems practically unattainable. What benefits, challenges and inequities exist for communities when it comes to things like health care, voting access and taxes? And how do differences affect our views of America and its future?

Sunday, October 25

Theme: Do you see yourself and your community represented in national media coverage?

Hosts: Rose Scott of WABE and Tara Gatewood, Native America Calling

When it comes to election coverage, we hear a lot about the candidates and the horse race. As we barrel toward the November 3 vote, what’s been missing from national coverage this election season? Do you feel represented? Do we have the information we need and can trust as we cast our ballots?

Sunday, November 1

Theme: How are you showing up for your community?

Hosts: Rose Scott of WABE and Luis Hernandez, WLRN in Miami

With co-hosts from the battleground states of Georgia and Florida, we’ll hear how this election has affected communities across the country. Aside from voting, how are we engaging for change at a local level?

Sunday, November 8

Theme: How do you feel about the country and democracy after the election?

Hosts: Rose Scott of WABE and Charity Nebbe, Iowa Public Radio

It’s our first weekend post election. We’ll invite guests from previous episodes to reflect on what voting meant this year, and how their communities are reacting in the aftermath.

Sunday, November 15

Theme: What’s next? How can we rise above, or learn to live with our divisions?

Hosts: Rose Scott of WABE and Ariana Proehl, KQED in San Francisco

As we near the end of a tumultuous 2020, is there an opening for mutual understanding despite our differences? And how can we get there, especially in the aftermath of a contentious election? This show will explore what we’ve lost and gained, what we’ve learned and how we will move forward into 2021.