The Louisville Metro Police Department made 127 arrests on Wednesday as protests roiled the city. It’s the most arrests LMPD has made on a single night since demonstrations began on May 28, and every other night, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections made available an online database of who is currently sitting in the Louisville jail.

But that wasn’t available for the 127 people arrested in the hours after the grand jury announced an indictment in the Breonna Taylor case. The agency’s online booking log, which allows users to search for individuals currently in custody, has been offline since at least Wednesday.

The site tool was taken down due to “cybersecurity concerns” as Louisville officials made preparations for the announcement, and after LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer both declared states of emergency and placed barricades at intersections throughout downtown.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that only one of the officers, former LMPD detective Brett Hankison, would face criminal charges. Cameron said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were justified when they shot Taylor, and they will not face any charges for their role in the shooting.

Protests began immediately after the announcement and LMPD made the first arrests of the day within hours.

Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in an email that there were no specific threats or data breaches. Instead, Durham said, “a few vulnerabilities were detected and with an eye toward the current environment the decision was made to temporarily take the site down and address those specific issues.”

Durham said the tool should be back online “soon” and provided a link to information about the Jefferson County Criminal Courts where the public can find phone numbers and calendars for Jefferson County district and circuit courts.

On Thursday, an LMPD spokesperson released the agency’s own list of protest-related arrests.

