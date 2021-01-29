A portion of southwest Jefferson County has a new Metro Council representative. Council members selected Democrat Amy Holton Stewart to fill the vacant District 25 seat.

In a Thursday evening vote, Stewart garnered support from 17 of 25 council members and was immediately sworn into office. With her selection, council Democrats maintained their supermajority.

The former UPS and JCPS employee was the only one of 11 applicants for the position to get more than the required 13 votes. The runner up was restaurant owner Khalil Batshon, who received six votes.

David Yates resigned the seat weeks ago because he was elected to state senate in the last election. He was sworn in to represent District 37 this month.

Stewart addressed fellow council members and the public moments after taking office. She thanked council members for selecting her.

“I promise, I really do, to be a great listener and to fairly represent the constituents of this district,” she said. “And I believe that by working together as one body, we can accomplish big things for District 25 and for the city of Louisville.”

Stewart worked as a UPS package center supervisor until Sept. 2020, and prior to that was a JCPS Family Resource and Youth Service Center Coordinator for 20 years, according to the resume she submitted with her application for the seat.