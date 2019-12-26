Blood donations are hard to come by this time of year, according to American Red Cross Spokesperson Tiffany Taylor. The 42nd Annual ‘Holiday Hero Donorama’ aims to change that, offering extra incentives to people who donate.

Taylor said blood donations decrease during the holidays: people are traveling, and organizations are less likely to host their own blood drives.

“But the need for blood — It doesn’t take a holiday, it doesn’t stop,” Taylor said. “So ‘Holiday Hero Donorama’ has always kind of been that great cushion that we need to make sure we boost that blood supply and ensure that our patients have it.”

Taylor said the drive’s goal is to collect 700 donations of any blood type, but type ‘O’ blood is especially needed. The event is Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at 830 Phillips Lane. Donors get a free meal, t-shirt and house plant while supplies last.

Walk-in donations are welcome, and childcare is provided. You can schedule a donation online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are needed to donate.