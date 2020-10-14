There are now two Louisville grand jurors who want legal protections to speak freely about September proceedings related to the Breonna Taylor case.

Attorney Kevin Glogower announced Wednesday his office is representing another grand juror, though that person will not join the lawsuit filed last month.

“The legal team for Anonymous Grand Juror #1 has met with and will represent Anonymous Grand Juror #2. Anonymous Grand Juror #2 does not desire any additional legal action as they both wait for the next step in the process. Both clients are resolute in their desire for truth and transparency,” Glogower wrote in a statement.

On Tuesday, Glogower said public statements and media appearances by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron may strengthen the original grand juror’s request to speak out about dealings usually kept private. Cameron has requested the court issue a stay to prevent grand jurors from going public in order to give his office time to appeal.

Cameron’s office presented the Taylor case last month. She was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in her home during a middle of the night raid. One former officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for bullets that went into a neighboring apartment. No one was charged for her killing.

Community organizer Christopher 2X said the two grand jurors are now “hand in glove” on the matter of wanting to speak publicly. He said they know each other from serving on the grand jury together but, may not yet know the other’s identity in this context.

He said having two grand jurors who want to speak out strengthens the original message.

“The significance is huge,” he said. “When do you have two grand jurors, under the same voice, and they’ve got concerns about something?”

Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell is considering the grand juror’s case.